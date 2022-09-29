Courier Capital LLC Sells 125 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Courier Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $471,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 517.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 29,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.15.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded down $2.22 on Thursday, hitting $86.10. The stock had a trading volume of 68,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,813. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.02 and a 200 day moving average of $102.84. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.18 and a twelve month high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.40.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.56 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 9.25%. Sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.