Courier Capital LLC Sells 255 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Courier Capital LLC cut its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 3.4 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $455.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $504.27.

NOC stock traded down $16.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $467.41. 31,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,467. The stock has a market cap of $72.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $345.90 and a fifty-two week high of $515.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $478.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $465.38.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.26%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

