Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €44.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) received a €44.00 ($44.90) target price from equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 50.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($45.92) price objective on shares of Covestro in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($44.90) price target on Covestro in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays set a €57.00 ($58.16) price objective on Covestro in a research report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group set a €34.00 ($34.69) price objective on Covestro in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($40.82) target price on Covestro in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Get Covestro alerts:

Covestro Stock Performance

1COV stock traded up €0.04 ($0.04) on Thursday, reaching €29.21 ($29.81). 2,208,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion and a PE ratio of 4.05. Covestro has a 12 month low of €28.51 ($29.09) and a 12 month high of €60.24 ($61.47). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €31.48 and its 200 day moving average price is €37.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.57, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.