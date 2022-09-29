Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) & Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Head-To-Head Comparison

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) and Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.0% of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.9% of Equity Residential shares are held by institutional investors. 41.2% of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Equity Residential shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Equity Residential pays an annual dividend of $2.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. pays out -61.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Equity Residential pays out 75.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Equity Residential has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creative Media & Community Trust Co. 0 0 3 0 3.00 Equity Residential 1 10 6 0 2.29

This is a summary of current ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and Equity Residential, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 70.54%. Equity Residential has a consensus price target of $84.53, indicating a potential upside of 27.30%. Given Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Creative Media & Community Trust Co. is more favorable than Equity Residential.

Profitability

This table compares Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and Equity Residential’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creative Media & Community Trust Co. 7.47% 11.80% 1.11% Equity Residential 48.06% 11.39% 6.03%

Risk & Volatility

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equity Residential has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and Equity Residential’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Creative Media & Community Trust Co. $90.93 million 1.65 -$850,000.00 ($0.55) -11.67 Equity Residential $2.46 billion 10.14 $1.33 billion $3.33 19.94

Equity Residential has higher revenue and earnings than Creative Media & Community Trust Co.. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equity Residential, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Equity Residential beats Creative Media & Community Trust Co. on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area. Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is operated by affiliates of CIM Group, L.P., a vertically-integrated owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary expertise and in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing, and onsite property management capabilities.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

