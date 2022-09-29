Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $146.48

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $146.48 and last traded at $146.69, with a volume of 1911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.20.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $172.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $63.45 billion, a PE ratio of 42.15 and a beta of 0.60.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 699 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown Castle

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter worth $547,000. Amundi raised its stake in Crown Castle by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,516,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,338,000 after acquiring an additional 160,098 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Crown Castle by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.