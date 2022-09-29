Cryption Network Price Hits $0.0056 on Major Exchanges (CNT)

Cryption Network (CNT) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. Cryption Network has a total market cap of $144,793.35 and approximately $14,948.00 worth of Cryption Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cryption Network has traded down 34% against the US dollar. One Cryption Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Secret (SIE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Invictus (IN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00194544 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Connect (CNT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000064 BTC.

LooksCoin (LOOK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Cryption Network (CNT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cryption Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,653,230 coins. Cryption Network’s official Twitter account is @CryptionNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Centurion is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that can process and confirm transactions in under 6 minutes and has a block size of 2 MB. “

