Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $2.58 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report issued on Wednesday, September 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini forecasts that the bank will earn $2.58 per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ current full-year earnings is $8.09 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q2 2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Compass Point upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stephens upped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $134.81 on Thursday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1 year low of $112.67 and a 1 year high of $147.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 29.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,908,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $817,789,000 after acquiring an additional 26,129 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,489,000 after acquiring an additional 39,554 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,159,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $575,711,000 after acquiring an additional 29,322 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,382,000 after acquiring an additional 676,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 713,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 18,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total value of $2,307,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,493,796.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $1,608,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total value of $2,307,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,493,796.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.46%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.