Cumberland Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,160.9% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGK stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.78. The company had a trading volume of 458,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,207,330. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.46 and a 200-day moving average of $55.91. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $45.19 and a 12-month high of $70.22.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

