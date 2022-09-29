Cumberland Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,266 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 21,211 shares during the period. WC Walker & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 1.5% during the first quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 50,498 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Comcast by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 38.4% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 167,887 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after purchasing an additional 46,584 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Comcast by 1.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,590,939 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $542,688,000 after purchasing an additional 155,051 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.74.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.86 on Thursday, reaching $30.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,031,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,619,926. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $57.96. The company has a market cap of $133.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.