Cumberland Advisors Inc. Sells 700 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth $1,030,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 753,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,715,000 after buying an additional 198,172 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,132,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,653,000 after purchasing an additional 443,753 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $49,989.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,711.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Macy’s news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $1,354,444.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,043,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $49,989.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,711.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,026 shares of company stock worth $1,736,856 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Stock Performance

M traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.68. 352,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,803,467. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $37.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.14, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.68.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. Macy’s had a return on equity of 51.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on M shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Macy’s from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.08.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

