Cumberland Advisors Inc. Sells 87,010 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 60.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 87,010 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Japan ETF makes up 1.0% of Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EWJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,565,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,821,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,149 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,483,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,237,675,000 after buying an additional 2,319,081 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,398,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,590,000 after buying an additional 916,935 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,562,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $159,175,000 after buying an additional 139,418 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,294,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,639,000 after buying an additional 39,619 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of EWJ stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.02. The company had a trading volume of 302,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,085,612. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.78. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $71.30.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

