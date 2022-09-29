Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stock Position Raised by First Pacific Financial

First Pacific Financial raised its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Cummins were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded down $5.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $202.52. 2,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,277. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $247.48. The company has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.40. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.15 EPS. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 43.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cummins has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.22.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $1,336,500.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,888,660.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,774 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cummins

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.