Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $29.34

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.34 and last traded at $29.34, with a volume of 745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $63.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.57.

Customers Bancorp Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.09 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 38.56% and a return on equity of 29.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 30.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 474,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,081,000 after purchasing an additional 110,625 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $2,627,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 0.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $1,695,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 207.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 436,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,812,000 after buying an additional 294,967 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

