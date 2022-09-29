CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Sather Financial Group Inc

Sather Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,402 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,865,662 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,321,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,740 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in CVS Health by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,261,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,997,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450,990 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in CVS Health by 17.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 58,633,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,934,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,531,311 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in CVS Health by 1.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,139,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,848,157,000 after acquiring an additional 318,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CVS Health by 9.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,028,628 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,622,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Trading Down 1.8 %

CVS traded down $1.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $96.39. 188,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,608,108. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $81.78 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.13. The firm has a market cap of $126.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.59.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Recommended Stories

