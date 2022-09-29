CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.40-$8.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.55. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CVS. Tigress Financial increased their target price on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $117.59.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $97.94 on Thursday. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $81.78 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.13. The company has a market capitalization of $128.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CVS Health will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.77%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVS Health

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in CVS Health by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

