CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Equities researchers at Cowen assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

CYBR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wedbush lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.26.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CYBR opened at $151.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.33 and a beta of 1.15. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $100.35 and a 1-year high of $201.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $142.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.45 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 22.37%. CyberArk Software’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. Analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 200.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,386,000 after buying an additional 28,425 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 246,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,657,000 after purchasing an additional 11,258 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 221,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,451,000 after acquiring an additional 34,353 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 332.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,354,000 after acquiring an additional 28,182 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.