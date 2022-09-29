Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) Trading Down 9.3%

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating)’s share price was down 9.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.98 and last traded at $4.00. Approximately 5,257 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 717,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CYXT shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Cyxtera Technologies to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup upgraded Cyxtera Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Cyxtera Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cyxtera Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Get Cyxtera Technologies alerts:

Cyxtera Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.13 and a 200 day moving average of $11.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $712.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cyxtera Technologies ( NASDAQ:CYXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $184.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.00 million. Cyxtera Technologies had a negative return on equity of 27.18% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.88) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nelson A. Fonseca, Jr. sold 55,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $650,810.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,291,913.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Nelson A. Fonseca, Jr. sold 55,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total transaction of $650,810.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,291,913.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Carlos Ignacio Sagasta sold 11,229 shares of Cyxtera Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $138,004.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,511.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 147,318 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,105. Company insiders own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BC Partners Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Cyxtera Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BC Partners Advisors L.P. now owns 47,676,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,609,000 after buying an additional 1,627,561 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cyxtera Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,816,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,080,000 after purchasing an additional 473,991 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP increased its stake in Cyxtera Technologies by 25.7% during the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 20,767,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241,256 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,168,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,255,000 after purchasing an additional 592,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 403,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after acquiring an additional 7,938 shares during the period.

About Cyxtera Technologies

(Get Rating)

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cyxtera Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyxtera Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.