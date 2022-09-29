Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.55

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.55 and last traded at $4.57, with a volume of 5835 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.82.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day moving average is $7.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.73.
Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $223.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.82 million. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 36.81% and a negative net margin of 32.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.
