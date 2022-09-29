Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.55

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.55 and last traded at $4.57, with a volume of 5835 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.82.

Dada Nexus Trading Down 2.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day moving average is $7.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.73.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $223.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.82 million. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 36.81% and a negative net margin of 32.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dada Nexus

About Dada Nexus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DADA. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Dada Nexus by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 131,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 25,805 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter worth $266,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Dada Nexus by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 829,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,917,000 after buying an additional 315,631 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Dada Nexus by 61,650.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 172,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 172,620 shares in the last quarter. 19.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

