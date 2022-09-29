Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) is Northstar Asset Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Northstar Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Danaher comprises approximately 3.3% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $10,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth $32,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.75.

Danaher Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $266.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $193.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $281.79 and its 200-day moving average is $269.95. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $331.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179 over the last three months. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

