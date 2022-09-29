Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Data443 Risk Mitigation Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ATDS remained flat at $1.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 29 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,899. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day moving average is $4.63. Data443 Risk Mitigation has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $31.20.

Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($3.25) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter.

About Data443 Risk Mitigation

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc engages in the data security and privacy management business primarily in the United States. The company offers Data443 Ransomware Recovery Manager to recover a workstation immediately upon infection to the last known business-operable state; Data Identification Manager, a data classification and governance technology that performs enhanced data discovery and content search of structured and unstructured data; Data Archive Manager, which provides enterprise data retention management, archiving, and management solution; and Sensitive Content Manager, a cloud-based platform for the management, protection, and distribution of digital content to the desktop and mobile devices.

