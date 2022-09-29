David Ahmet Acquires 30,000 Shares of MotorCycle Holdings Limited (ASX:MTO) Stock

MotorCycle Holdings Limited (ASX:MTO – Get Rating) insider David Ahmet acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.49 ($1.74) per share, for a total transaction of A$74,670.00 ($52,216.78).

MotorCycle Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.17, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.93.

MotorCycle Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 11th. MotorCycle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.05%.

MotorCycle Company Profile

MotorCycle Holdings Limited owns and operates motorcycle dealerships in Australia. It operates through two segments, Motorcycle Retailing and Motorcycle Accessories Wholesaling. The company is involved in the sale of new motorcycles, used motorcycles, accessories and parts, and mechanical protection plan contracts; wholesaling and retailing of motorcycle accessories; and financing and insurance services for motorcycle purchases through third-party sources, as well as servicing and repair of motorcycles.

