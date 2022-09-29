DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

DAVIDsTEA Stock Performance

DAVIDsTEA stock opened at $0.71 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.71. DAVIDsTEA has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $4.69.

Get DAVIDsTEA alerts:

About DAVIDsTEA

(Get Rating)

See Also

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a specialty tea retailer in Canada and the United States. It offers loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts; tea accessories, including tea mugs, travel mugs, teacup sets, teapots, tea makers, kettles, infusers, filters, frothers, tins, and spoons; and food and beverages.

Receive News & Ratings for DAVIDsTEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAVIDsTEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.