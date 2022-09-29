DEAPcoin (DEP) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $169.41 Million

DEAPcoin (DEP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. One DEAPcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar. DEAPcoin has a total market cap of $169.41 million and $1.06 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004219 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010906 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000057 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10594538 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About DEAPcoin

DEAPcoin launched on August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins. DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DEAPcoin is dea.sg.

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working.”

