Dearborn Partners LLC Buys 6,157 Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,157 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IGIB. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,000 after buying an additional 11,552 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC increased its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 59.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 202,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,331,000 after acquiring an additional 75,285 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 23,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 82.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,066,000.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IGIB traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.36. 31,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,849,152. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.01. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.85 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%.

