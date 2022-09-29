Dearborn Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Dearborn Partners LLC decreased its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $28,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $765.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $809.50.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total value of $2,383,263.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,274,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total value of $713,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,876,249.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total transaction of $2,383,263.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,274,232.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 4,808 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,370. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX stock traded down $12.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $564.27. 13,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $563.49 and a 1-year high of $853.42. The firm has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a PE ratio of 82.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $659.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $679.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 176.39%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

