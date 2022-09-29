Dearborn Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Dearborn Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $13,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 14,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 4.2% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE DLR traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.33. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.50 and a 12 month high of $178.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.67.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 107.02%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO A William Stein purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DLR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays downgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.71.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Further Reading

