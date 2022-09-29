Dearborn Partners LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,596 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 468.8% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 73.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE NSC traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $214.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $50.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $211.66 and a 12 month high of $299.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.95.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 39.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $306.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Cowen cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna lowered Norfolk Southern from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $275.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.65.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

