Dearborn Partners LLC Has $37.28 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Dearborn Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,278 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up approximately 1.6% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $37,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,346,198,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $918,234,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $406,514,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,216,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,922,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,022 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 8,042.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 927,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $312,713,000 after buying an additional 915,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Accenture Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen cut their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.26.

NYSE ACN traded down $1.05 on Thursday, reaching $260.88. The company had a trading volume of 57,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,855. The firm has a market cap of $165.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $254.27 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $293.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.35.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 36.23%.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.