Dearborn Partners LLC Has $4.35 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $474,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,185 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $374,000. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Starbucks Price Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Fubon Bank upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.75. The stock had a trading volume of 212,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,386,801. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.47. The firm has a market cap of $99.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $117.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.21%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

