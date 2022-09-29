Dearborn Partners LLC Has $45.47 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Dearborn Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 355,924 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,411 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 1.9% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $45,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 444.4% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.1% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.8% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.04.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $3.07 on Thursday, hitting $115.86. 356,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,193,701. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $130.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $117.78 and a 12-month high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

