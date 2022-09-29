Dearborn Partners LLC Has $67.61 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Dearborn Partners LLC lowered its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 2.9% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Dearborn Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Automatic Data Processing worth $67,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 145.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,552,000 after buying an additional 11,854 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth approximately $6,772,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.1% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 19,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,916,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 107,349 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,129. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $5.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $226.33. 25,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,862,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.26 and a 1 year high of $261.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 59.34%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADP. Cowen increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.85.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

