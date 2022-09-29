Dearborn Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $7,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,855,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 13,101 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Vertical Research decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.10.

Shares of RTX traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.55. The company had a trading volume of 156,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,310,414. The company has a market capitalization of $121.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $106.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.14.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

