Denali Advisors LLC Acquires 500 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cypress Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $2,102,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 16.1% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 8,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 11.2% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 670.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.7% in the second quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 329,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DFS opened at $93.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $88.02 and a 52 week high of $133.40.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.21. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

A number of analysts recently commented on DFS shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup lowered Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

