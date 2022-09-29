Denali Advisors LLC Buys 2,389 Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,646 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Westlake were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Westlake during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake in the first quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake in the first quarter worth $36,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 113.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 33.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 27.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Westlake from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Westlake from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Westlake from $114.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Westlake from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.79.

In other news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total transaction of $58,037.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,144.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WLK opened at $85.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.82. Westlake Co. has a 1-year low of $81.29 and a 1-year high of $141.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $0.357 dividend. This is an increase from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Westlake’s payout ratio is currently 6.47%.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

