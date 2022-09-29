Denali Advisors LLC Buys 500 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter worth $1,414,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 10.3% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter worth $126,000. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.3% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter worth $437,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $66.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.83. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.80 and a fifty-two week high of $92.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.06.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HSIC. StockNews.com cut shares of Henry Schein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.67.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

