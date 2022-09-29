Denali Advisors LLC Grows Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 742 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,998 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,965 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Stock Up 2.4 %

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $33.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.86. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.26 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Increases Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 30.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on WBA. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

