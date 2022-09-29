Denali Advisors LLC Purchases 200 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALL. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.8% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its holdings in Allstate by 1.3% during the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 6,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 0.6% during the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Allstate Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $126.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.48. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

