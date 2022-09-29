Denali Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Denali Advisors LLC lowered its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSG. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Republic Services by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,532,000 after purchasing an additional 10,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,009,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Performance

NYSE RSG opened at $140.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.57 and a 1-year high of $149.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.02.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 42.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total transaction of $2,009,109.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,495,111.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on RSG shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Republic Services from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.17.

Republic Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

