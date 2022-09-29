Deri Protocol (DERI) Price Hits $0.0271

Deri Protocol (DERI) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. During the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. Deri Protocol has a market cap of $12.77 million and $92,882.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deri Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0271 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Deri Protocol Profile

Deri Protocol launched on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 471,897,680 coins. Deri Protocol’s official website is deri.finance. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Deri Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deri Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deri Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

