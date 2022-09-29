Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€125.00” Price Target for Symrise (FRA:SY1)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($127.55) price target on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €115.00 ($117.35) target price on Symrise in a report on Monday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €116.00 ($118.37) price target on Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €130.00 ($132.65) price target on Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($122.45) price target on Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €120.00 ($122.45) price target on Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Get Symrise alerts:

Symrise Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SY1 opened at €100.10 ($102.14) on Monday. Symrise has a 12-month low of €56.96 ($58.12) and a 12-month high of €73.48 ($74.98). The business’s fifty day moving average is €107.24 and its 200 day moving average is €106.02.

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.