Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,342 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 19,315 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned about 0.06% of Devon Energy worth $20,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 69,158 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $662,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 9,901 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,830 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.06.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

Devon Energy Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DVN traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $60.41. The stock had a trading volume of 511,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,702,175. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $34.54 and a one year high of $79.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.24.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.14%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

