DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $107.00

DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 107 ($1.29) and last traded at GBX 107.20 ($1.30), with a volume of 523172 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 118.60 ($1.43).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on DFS Furniture from GBX 325 ($3.93) to GBX 280 ($3.38) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

DFS Furniture Stock Down 9.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £262.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 682.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 132.21 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 159.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.98, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

DFS Furniture Cuts Dividend

About DFS Furniture

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a GBX 3.70 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. DFS Furniture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails upholstered furniture in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company retails sofas under the DFS and Sofology brands; and modern furniture, lighting, and home accessories under the brand name. It also engages in the contract logistics business.

Further Reading

