DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $107.00

DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 107 ($1.29) and last traded at GBX 107.20 ($1.30), with a volume of 523172 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 118.60 ($1.43).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on DFS Furniture from GBX 325 ($3.93) to GBX 280 ($3.38) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.
DFS Furniture Stock Down 9.6 %
The stock has a market capitalization of £262.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 682.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 132.21 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 159.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.98, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.13.
DFS Furniture Cuts Dividend
About DFS Furniture
DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails upholstered furniture in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company retails sofas under the DFS and Sofology brands; and modern furniture, lighting, and home accessories under the brand name. It also engages in the contract logistics business.
