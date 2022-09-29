Digible 24-Hour Volume Reaches $17,497.00 (DIGI)

Digible (DIGI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. During the last week, Digible has traded up 2% against the dollar. One Digible coin can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Digible has a market cap of $287,503.83 and $17,497.00 worth of Digible was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Digible Profile

Digible’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,997,867 coins. Digible’s official Twitter account is @digibleio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Digible Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digible should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

