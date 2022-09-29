Digible 24-Hour Volume Reaches $17,497.00 (DIGI)

Digible (DIGI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. During the last week, Digible has traded up 2% against the dollar. One Digible coin can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Digible has a market cap of $287,503.83 and $17,497.00 worth of Digible was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004095 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010970 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068712 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10559062 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Digible Profile
Digible’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,997,867 coins. Digible’s official Twitter account is @digibleio and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Digible Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Digible Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digible and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.