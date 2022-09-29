Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Shares Acquired by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 116.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,817 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,546 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APPS. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth $350,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 123,083 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,507,000 after acquiring an additional 57,564 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,807,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,203,000 after acquiring an additional 41,504 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 243,534 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,853,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $117.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Digital Turbine to $60.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.60.

Digital Turbine Trading Down 6.6 %

NASDAQ:APPS traded down $1.02 on Thursday, reaching $14.32. The stock had a trading volume of 48,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,884. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.08. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.38 and a 12-month high of $93.98.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $188.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.68 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 29.78%. Equities analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Digital Turbine

(Get Rating)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.