Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Sunday.

DDS has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $215.00 to $150.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dillard’s from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $245.75.

Dillard’s Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE DDS opened at $268.62 on Friday. Dillard’s has a 12-month low of $167.03 and a 12-month high of $416.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $278.71 and a 200 day moving average of $276.78.

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $9.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $6.42. Dillard’s had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 60.87%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.81 EPS. Dillard’s’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dillard’s will post 36.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dillard’s

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Dillard’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Dillard’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Dillard’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dillard’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. 59.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dillard’s

(Get Rating)

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard's stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

Featured Stories

