Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Sold by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. decreased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,051 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Security Financial Services INC. owned 0.16% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $8,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,425,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,958,000 after acquiring an additional 767,712 shares during the last quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,137,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,785,000 after acquiring an additional 6,944 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,725,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,566,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 1,562,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,576,000 after acquiring an additional 16,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,294,000 after acquiring an additional 6,127 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.08. 9,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,188. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.52 and a 200 day moving average of $44.18. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.12 and a fifty-two week high of $52.22.

