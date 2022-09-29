Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) Shares Gap Up to $126.50

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $126.50, but opened at $132.10. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $131.50, with a volume of 1,951 shares traded.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Stock Up 2.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.61 and a 200 day moving average of $98.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 100.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $335,000.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

