Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Gap Up to $61.25

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $61.25, but opened at $63.26. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $66.50, with a volume of 103,776 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Stock Up 10.5 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 195.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 126,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 83,755 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 375.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 781,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 617,607 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,185,000.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

