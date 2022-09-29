Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Shares Gap Up to $42.19

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $42.19, but opened at $43.28. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $45.56, with a volume of 68,804 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Stock Up 8.5 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 591.8% in the second quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 546,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,472,000 after buying an additional 467,101 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 430.7% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 119,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 96,596 shares during the last quarter. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter worth $1,562,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 23.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 48,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 9,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 41.7% during the second quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

