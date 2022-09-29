Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Trading Down 7.9%

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Get Rating)’s stock price were down 7.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.77 and last traded at $29.08. Approximately 140,321 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,899,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.58.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNA. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $848,000. Bullseye Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,266,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

